50 Cent Earns His First Las Vegas Residency And He's About To Make Bank

Congratulations 50!

What are your thoughts on 50 Cent having his own Las Vegas residency? Does this bolster his legacy at all in your eyes? How well it be received in your opinion? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 50 Cent. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

While this is a tremendous opportunity for the multi-business owner on its face, it's also coming with some generous incentives. The outlet is reporting that 50 Cent will become $15,000,000 richer for these six performances. Given how monumental this is, we think a congratulations is in order. So, congrats to the G-Unit head honcho for this high honor! He's continuing to etch his name into hip-hop lore and creating a more indelible legacy by the day.

"My first Vegas residency is going to be an experience, you don’t wanna miss this! I’ll be doing 6 Exclusive shows December 27 - January 4 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets on sale Saturday 🔥" Sources tell TMZ that there will be a special New Year's Eve celebration that's being presented by 50's Sire Spirits. 50 Cent: In Da Club, which is the name of his residency, will see him perform some of those instant hits we mentioned earlier.

50 Cent may not drop a ton of new material anymore, but his older hits are still being bumped heavily to this day. From clubs to sports arenas, as well as parties or just in the car, his classics do remain hard to avoid. The timeless aspect of songs like "In Da Club," "Many Men," "P.I.M.P.," and more are why people still want him to perform as well. Don't believe us? Well, 50 Cent has just earned his first-ever Las Vegas residency, according to TMZ. Fif made the exciting announcement on his social media platforms, and he's making a big promise already.

