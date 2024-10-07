Drake Raps Along To 50 Cent's "Many Men" After Speech About Fake Friends

Drake also spoke about betrayal at the Toronto club.

Drake rapped along to 50 Cent's iconic single, "Many Men," while making a surprise appearance at a Toronto nightclub on Saturday night. A viral video of the moment is going viral on social media, prompting discussion about his feud with Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and more rappers from throughout the year.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "This has to be the funniest sh*t ever n***a never even been in a shootout talking about Many Men all because a rap battle." Another joked: "50 did it cause he got shot 9 times. Drake doing it cause the entire world is calling him a pedo."

During his appearance at the nightclub, Drake discussed the experience of losing friends in a more serious moment. He said: "One thing about Nostalgia, this party here, my real friends are definitely in the building. But I’m gonna tell you, you’re gonna come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up, they might try fighting with you, they might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You’ll come to that realization. Wherever you’re at in life, you’ve probably been there, and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. But look, sometimes it’s you and you alone, by yourself. Sometimes it’s you alone with your thoughts.”

Drake Raps Along To "Many Men"

Check out the viral clip of Drake rapping along to 50 Cent's "Many Men" below. 50 previously voiced his support for Drake while in Toronto, earlier this year.