Drake Pettily Posts IG Story Of Solange After Jay-Z Elevator Fight

Is Drake going at Hov here?

There are a lot of rumors floating around the Internet right now about a potential beef between Drake and Jay-Z. They've had their issues in the past, but this time around, fans think it's because of Jay's NFL connections and how Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year. Well, the Toronto superstar recently fueled that speculation by posting a picture of Solange after her infamous elevator fight with Hov back in 2014. If you don't know what happened there... No one really does, but all the parties involved said that they worked through it and that the incident doesn't reflect any deeper issues.

Still, Drake's message here is pretty vague and mysteriously unclear, especially after his recent rant about fake friends. "One things about nostalgia, this party here?" he said at Toronto's Nostalgia party. "My real friends are definitely in the building. But I'm going to tell you. You're going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up. They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You'll come to that realization, wherever you're at in life. You've probably been there and you'll be there again, that's how life is. But look, sometimes, it's you and you alone by yourself. Sometimes it's you alone with your thoughts."

Drake Appears To Shade Jay-Z By Posting Solange

During this extravaganza, Drake also rapped along to 50 Cent's "Many Men," another tale of betrayal and conflict. As such, he's sending a lot of signals these days that he's airing out his previous allies, one of which is Jay-Z. Maybe there's another interpretation to this IG Story post that doesn't suggest a feud, but it's hard to look at it any other way.