Drake Pettily Posts IG Story Of Solange After Jay-Z Elevator Fight

BYGabriel Bras Nevares329 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bing Presents 4th Annual Two Kings Dinner And After Party
DALLAS - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Drake and Jay-Z attend the 4th Annual Two Kings Dinner on February 13, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Is Drake going at Hov here?

There are a lot of rumors floating around the Internet right now about a potential beef between Drake and Jay-Z. They've had their issues in the past, but this time around, fans think it's because of Jay's NFL connections and how Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year. Well, the Toronto superstar recently fueled that speculation by posting a picture of Solange after her infamous elevator fight with Hov back in 2014. If you don't know what happened there... No one really does, but all the parties involved said that they worked through it and that the incident doesn't reflect any deeper issues.

Still, Drake's message here is pretty vague and mysteriously unclear, especially after his recent rant about fake friends. "One things about nostalgia, this party here?" he said at Toronto's Nostalgia party. "My real friends are definitely in the building. But I'm going to tell you. You're going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up. They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You'll come to that realization, wherever you're at in life. You've probably been there and you'll be there again, that's how life is. But look, sometimes, it's you and you alone by yourself. Sometimes it's you alone with your thoughts."

Read More: Drake-Inspired Pictures Dropped From Fashion Nova's Viral BBL Drizzy Halloween Costume

Drake Appears To Shade Jay-Z By Posting Solange

During this extravaganza, Drake also rapped along to 50 Cent's "Many Men," another tale of betrayal and conflict. As such, he's sending a lot of signals these days that he's airing out his previous allies, one of which is Jay-Z. Maybe there's another interpretation to this IG Story post that doesn't suggest a feud, but it's hard to look at it any other way.

Meanwhile, there's still a debate on what exactly Drake and Kendrick Lamar have done to each other concerning the latter's Super Bowl halftime show. Are cease and desists really involved or are folks just coming up with more Round 2 excuses? Sadly, a lot of folks are still bloodthirsty.

Read More: Foxy Brown Denies Rumor She Signed An NDA To Cover Up Alleged Underage Jay-Z Relationship

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...