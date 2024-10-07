Drake Mocks KSI's "New Banger" On Adin Ross' Livestream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares601 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Drake reacts after attending the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on January 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
KSI can't catch a break...

Drake is as terminally online as the rest of us, so it's not much of a surprise that he saw the outrageous reaction to KSI's new song, "Thick Of It" featuring Trippie Redd. A lot of people clowned this new release for a variety of reasons, and it seems like the 6ix God wants to join in on the fun. Moreover, he recently left a comment on Adin Ross' recent livestream on Kick, asking the moderators to "play KSI new banger for the max." When the song played, Ross couldn't help but joke about the mods' immediate efforts to please Drizzy. "Yo, mods, so Drake tells you to jump off a bridge, you're going to jump off of a bridge. Are y'all some d**k-suckers?" he expressed.

Ironically enough, we wonder if Drake has shown love to KSI before, as the rapper and YouTuber might now feel exactly how the Toronto superstar does. "You're going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up," Aubrey recently ranted at Toronto's Nostalgia party. "They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You'll come to that realization, wherever you're at in life. You've probably been there and you'll be there again, that's how life is. But look, sometimes, it's you and you alone by yourself. Sometimes it's you alone with your thoughts."

Read More: Drake Raps Along To 50 Cent's "Many Men" After Speech About Fake Friends

Drake Seems To Clown KSI's "Thick Of It"

But Drake's comments towards other rappers aren't just playful and mocking: they can also be quite petty and combative. He recently took to his Instagram Story to post a picture of Solange after her elevator fight with Jay-Z, further fueling rumors that he and Hov are beefing.

Meanwhile, Drake doesn't take jokes at his expense in the same way. Fashion Nova recently took down their "BBL Drizzy" Halloween costume, and while we don't know for sure if this was his doing, it's not a ridiculous presumption. We'll see what other online shenanigans The Boy chooses to chime into or mock...

Read More: Wack 100 Continues To Deny Accusing Drake Of Sending Kendrick Lamar A Cease And Desist

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...