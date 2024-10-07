Drake Mocks KSI's "New Banger" On Adin Ross' Livestream

KSI can't catch a break...

Drake is as terminally online as the rest of us, so it's not much of a surprise that he saw the outrageous reaction to KSI's new song, "Thick Of It" featuring Trippie Redd. A lot of people clowned this new release for a variety of reasons, and it seems like the 6ix God wants to join in on the fun. Moreover, he recently left a comment on Adin Ross' recent livestream on Kick, asking the moderators to "play KSI new banger for the max." When the song played, Ross couldn't help but joke about the mods' immediate efforts to please Drizzy. "Yo, mods, so Drake tells you to jump off a bridge, you're going to jump off of a bridge. Are y'all some d**k-suckers?" he expressed.

Ironically enough, we wonder if Drake has shown love to KSI before, as the rapper and YouTuber might now feel exactly how the Toronto superstar does. "You're going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up," Aubrey recently ranted at Toronto's Nostalgia party. "They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You'll come to that realization, wherever you're at in life. You've probably been there and you'll be there again, that's how life is. But look, sometimes, it's you and you alone by yourself. Sometimes it's you alone with your thoughts."

Drake Seems To Clown KSI's "Thick Of It"

But Drake's comments towards other rappers aren't just playful and mocking: they can also be quite petty and combative. He recently took to his Instagram Story to post a picture of Solange after her elevator fight with Jay-Z, further fueling rumors that he and Hov are beefing.

Meanwhile, Drake doesn't take jokes at his expense in the same way. Fashion Nova recently took down their "BBL Drizzy" Halloween costume, and while we don't know for sure if this was his doing, it's not a ridiculous presumption. We'll see what other online shenanigans The Boy chooses to chime into or mock...