Drake-Inspired Pictures Dropped From Fashion Nova's Viral BBL Drizzy Halloween Costume

Fashion Nova has taken down the viral images marketing their "BBL Booty Butt Pad" Halloween costume accessory. The company originally had been using a Drake-lookalike wearing his iconic colorful hair clips to show off the item, seemingly referencing Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy."

Fans on social media initially had mixed reactions to Fashion Nova's costume. "Just trying to prove it’s a 20v1/ witch-hunt on one person. Marking yourselves look like clowns," one fan of Drake wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another defended the jokes, writing: "Drake and his fans acting like his victim for stuff like this when he's brought it upon him with those corny and uncalled disses towards Megan, Riri and Serena which they either labeled it as 'petty' or turned a blind eye is the funniest shi they ever pulled."

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 23: Metro Boomin performs during the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit Kickoff Party at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Metro and Drake spent several months dissing one another, earlier this year, following the release of "Like That." More recently, Metro claimed that he doesn't have any serious issues with Drake during an appearance at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit. "I feel like the competition is great for the game," Metro said. "Hip-hop has always been more of a competitive genre, even if just keeping it on music. And it’s not serious how everybody tries to make it. Because also with hip-hop, there’s a lot of ego involved. You’re supposed to feel like you’re the best. Everybody from the highest to the lowest guy, you’re supposed to at least feel like you’re the best."

