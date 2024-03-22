Kendrick Lamar Unloads On Drake & J. Cole With "Like That" Verse: "Your Best Work Is A Light Pack"

Kendrick Lamar may have just started a lyrical showdown.

BYAlexander Cole
Samsung At Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016

Kendrick Lamar is easily one of the best rappers to ever live. Overall, he has delivered classic project after classic project. One could argue that every single album he has ever dropped is a classic. Sure, Mr. Morale got a bad wrap at first, but it is easily one of his most personal albums to date. Unfortunately, despite all of his talent, fans have begun underestimating Kendrick. There have been all sorts of conversations about how Cole is a better rapper right now, and that Drake could beat him in a rap battle. The discourse has been relentless, however, it appears as though Kendrick has been paying attention.

We know this because Kendrick is featured on the new Future and Metro Boomin project, We Don't Trust You. Lamar appears on "Like That" and he makes the most of his appearance. "Fuck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," he begins, which appears to be a reference to Drake and J. Cole's hit song, "First Person Shooter. Subsequently, he says "Motherfuck the big three, n***a, it's just big me." Of course, this speaks to how some believe rap has a big three right now, that consists of Cole, Drake, and Kendrick.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's pgLang Company To Release New Cellphone

Kendrick Lamar Goes Off

Finally, Kendrick delivers a knockout punch with his next couple of bars. "And your best work is a light pack/N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack'/N***a, bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried/That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary," Kendrick raps. As you can imagine, this diss is going viral, and fans want to see how Drake and Cole are going to respond. Whether or not he even struck a nerve, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think about Kendrick's diss, in the comments section down below. Do you think Drake and Cole will respond? How long do they have to do such a thing? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE." Covered By Maneskin At Madison Square Garden

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
kendrick-lamar-future-metro-boomin-like-thatMusicKendrick Lamar Joins Future & Metro Boomin On Fiery New Cut "Like That"
Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival - Day 2MusicKendrick Lamar Breaks The Internet With Drake & J. Cole Diss: See What Fans Had To Say
Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery RevealMusicKendrick Lamar Steals Big Sean's Shine Again, Fans React To "LIKE THAT" & "Precision"
J Cole &amp; 21 Savage In ConcertMusicDJ Akademiks Believes J. Cole Is Telling The World That He's Better Than Drake & Kendrick Lamar