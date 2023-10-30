Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang Company To Release New Cellphone

Back in 2020, Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free co-founded a new company called pgLang. It was unclear to many what the company even was at first, and it's developed into an all-purpose creative force. It was named in new singles Lamar dropped alongside Baby Keem and on Lamar's newest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The company has also dipped its toes into fashion collaborations first with Calvin Klein last year and then Converse earlier this month.

Now, they're entering the tech world with a new collaboration. pgLang is teaming up with tech company Light to release a new cellphone. A trailer for the phone focuses more on what it doesn't have than what it does. It's marketed as an alternative to phones like the iPhone which come with endless features and distractions on top of its baseline phone capabilities. The new phones will be pretty hard to come by with just 250 being sold. Fans can try and get their hands on them when they go on sale on November 2. Check out the trailer for the new phones below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Breaks Down Finances & Investing In pGLang’s Cash App Ad

Kendrick Lamar's pgLang's New Minimalist Cellphone

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans by popping up on one of the biggest musical events of the year. Taylor Swift released the official re-recorded "Taylor's Version" of her 2014 album 1989. Consequently in the spirit of re-recording her old songs she recruited Kendrick to re-record his notorious guest verse on her single "Bad Blood."

A few months ago Kendrick also got the co-sign of another one of the biggest stars of 2023. He joined Beyonce on stage for her birthday performance to perform their collaboration "America Has A Problem REMIX." While there Bey called Kendrick a "Legend" and referred to him as someone she "deeply appreciates." The pair also famously collaborated on the track "Freedom" from Beyonce's 2016 album Lemonade and again on the Lion King soundtrack cut "NILE." What do you think of pgLang's new cellphone collaboration with Light? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: pgLang x Converse Chuck 70 Is Returning This November

[Via]