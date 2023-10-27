Kendrick Lamar Re-Records “Bad Blood (Remix)” Verse For Taylor Swift: Listen

Kendrick Lamar is a bonafide Swiftie but that’s not really news. Since "Shake It Off," he praised Taylor Swift's artistic output. Ultimately, the mutual respect led to his verse on the “Bad Blood (Remix)." Although hip-hop purists didn't approve of Kendrick's leap into the pop world, it proved to be a success. K. Dot topped the Billboard Hot 100 with Swift and undoubtedly introduced him to a much wider audience that would otherwise not realize Kendrick’s greatness.

With the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Edition) and the new deluxe edition, Taylor Swift has been re-recording all six of her studio albums to retain full ownership of them. Due to her issues with Big Machine and the private equity firm that obtained ownership of her masters, she went out to re-record her albums. It proved that her name carries significant weight with the re-recording of her projects, which has only boosted her celebrity profile. Fortunately, with the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Edition) deluxe, she also got Kendrick on board to deliver a re-recorded verse from “Bad Blood.”

Kendrick Lamar Pulls A Solid For Taylor Swift

With Kendrick re-recording his verse, Taylor penned a heartfelt message to the rapper for assisting her on this journey. “Watching Kendrick Lamar create and record his verses on the ‘Bad Blood’ remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him. Every time the crowds on ‘The Eras Tour’ would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled,” she wrote on X.

She added, “The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me. I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition.” Check out the re-recording of “ Bad Blood (Remix) above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

