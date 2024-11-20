Taylor Swift Will Allegedly Be Featured On Kendrick Lamar's New Album

BYElias Andrews845 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 30, 2023. Sam Greene / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
They already have a hit under their belt.

Kendrick Lamar has not given up any information on his new album. The only bits of information that fans have to go on is Dot's upcoming Halftime Show performance at the Super Bowl, and the snippet that was teased during the "Not Like Us" video. No word on a title, a release date or any of the artists who will be on the album alongside the rapper. At least, that was the case until November 19. DJ Snake went on live stream and claimed that a Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift collab is around the corner.

DJ Snake claimed that he has exclusive insight into the recording process for Kendrick Lamar's new album. He didn't give too much away in terms of features, but he did claim that Taylor Swift will be on the album in some capacity. DJ Snake knew he dropped a bombshell, too, because he immediately took the microphone and uttered the phrase "world premiere." It would be jarring to hear Taylor Swift on a K. Dot record, but there's definitely a precedent. Lamar appeared on the remix to "Bad Blood" in 2015, which gave the rapper his first number one single. Lamar also collaborated with Swift's frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, on the beat for "6:16 In L.A." in May.

Read More: Pharrell Clarifies He Didn't Mean To Diss Taylor Swift With Shot At Politcal Endorsements

Taylor Swift's Producer Recently Worked With K. Dot

Kendrick Lamar's decision to work with Taylor Swift could also be perceived as a dig against Drake. The 6 God mocked Lamar for having to work with artists like Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift to land crossover hits. "Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty," Drake rapped on "Push Ups." "Then we need a verse for the Swifties. Top say drop, you better drop and give 'em 50." The 6 God also referenced Taylor Swift on the follow up diss, "Taylor Made Freestyle."

In 2023, Taylor Swift praised Dot's writing process during the making of the "Bad Blood" remix. She detailed his mastery of the craft in an Instagram post meant to commemorate the song's re-release. "Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life," she explained. "I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song." Let's see if DJ Snake's claim proves to be true.

Read More: Jason Kelce Trades Homophobic Slur With A Fan Who Trolled Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...