Taylor Swift Will Allegedly Be Featured On Kendrick Lamar's New Album

Kendrick Lamar has not given up any information on his new album. The only bits of information that fans have to go on is Dot's upcoming Halftime Show performance at the Super Bowl, and the snippet that was teased during the "Not Like Us" video. No word on a title, a release date or any of the artists who will be on the album alongside the rapper. At least, that was the case until November 19. DJ Snake went on live stream and claimed that a Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift collab is around the corner.
DJ Snake claimed that he has exclusive insight into the recording process for Kendrick Lamar's new album. He didn't give too much away in terms of features, but he did claim that Taylor Swift will be on the album in some capacity. DJ Snake knew he dropped a bombshell, too, because he immediately took the microphone and uttered the phrase "world premiere." It would be jarring to hear Taylor Swift on a K. Dot record, but there's definitely a precedent. Lamar appeared on the remix to "Bad Blood" in 2015, which gave the rapper his first number one single. Lamar also collaborated with Swift's frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, on the beat for "6:16 In L.A." in May.
Taylor Swift's Producer Recently Worked With K. Dot
Kendrick Lamar's decision to work with Taylor Swift could also be perceived as a dig against Drake. The 6 God mocked Lamar for having to work with artists like Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift to land crossover hits. "Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty," Drake rapped on "Push Ups." "Then we need a verse for the Swifties. Top say drop, you better drop and give 'em 50." The 6 God also referenced Taylor Swift on the follow up diss, "Taylor Made Freestyle."
In 2023, Taylor Swift praised Dot's writing process during the making of the "Bad Blood" remix. She detailed his mastery of the craft in an Instagram post meant to commemorate the song's re-release. "Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life," she explained. "I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song." Let's see if DJ Snake's claim proves to be true.