Jason Kelce Trades Homophobic Slur With A Fan Who Trolled Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce smashed the heckler's phone.

Jason Kelce got into a heated exchange with a fan prior to Penn State's game against Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The person had been chirping Jason about his brother Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift. “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a fa— for dating Taylor Swift?” he said in a video of the incident. Jason then appeared to throw the fan's phone to the ground and return fire with, “Who’s the fa— now?”

Videos of the altercation have been going viral on social media, with fans largely coming to Jason's defense. "To the kid whose phone was smashed: you're a poor representation of Penn State, and I'm embarrassed by you," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "I’m glad. People have gotten WAY to comfortable saying and doing whatever they want to people that they don’t know from a can of paint."

Read More: Jason Kelce In Tears While Announcing His Retirement

Jason Kelce Celebrates The Chiefs' AFC Championship Win

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with Jason Kelce (center) after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Travis and Swift have been dating for over a year now. She made her first public appearance as his partner at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023. In the time since, she's been featured on the broadcast of countless of the team's games. Additionally, he's made appearances at her concerts. The frequent coverage has led to some football fans getting sick of the celebrity couple.

Jason Kelce Gets Into Heated Argument

Check out the altercation between Jason and a fan below. As for Jason, he's been retired from professional football since last year. He's been working on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown pregame crew as well as hosting the podcast New Heights with his brother. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jason Kelce on HotNewHipHop.