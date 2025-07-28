Shannon Sharpe's Alleged Payout To Sexual Assault Accuser Has Been Revealed

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Shannon Sharpe Alleged Payout Sexual Assault Accuser Sports News
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach Shannon Sharpe on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Rumors have emerged about the specific alleged settlement that Shannon Sharpe paid earlier this month, but they haven't been confirmed.

Shannon Sharpe's dismissed sexual assault lawsuit means he must now think about how – or if – he wants to come back and move on with his media endeavors. A lot of folks are wondering how this has impacted his plans for those, since the alleged specifics of the suit's dismissal are the topic of a lot of gossip these days.

For example, an AllHipHop report suggests that the former NFL player and sports commentator paid his accuser $23 million in a settlement. The sources behind this information haven't been confirmed at press time, so take this with a grain of salt. Regardless, many fans already raised eyebrows at this dismissal for its speed.

Other than that rumored amount, though, nothing else emerged about Shannon Sharpe's legal status at press time. Folks expect him to just continue his media journey, since he returned to ESPN and lets his podcasts run as usual. The effort could certainly save him some cash, but we'll see in how big of a pinch he is. It could either be very impactful or not significant at all.

Read More: Gillie Da Kid Slams Cam Newton Over Jalen Hurts Comparison

Shannon Sharpe Accuser
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Shannon Sharpe's accuser made some changes, as well. She recently announced she quit OnlyFans shortly after news of the purported settlement broke, and thanked fans for the support. "Thank you for the incredible support you've shown me over the past few years," the accuser wrote on social media. "This community has given me a life I could have never imagined ... I’m truly excited for this next chapter. I love you all forever and ever."

"Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship," her attorney Tony Buzbee stated. "After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. [...] All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice."

While these statements don't confirm exactly what's going on with Shannon Sharpe, they point to more beneath the surface. Perhaps he addresses these matters at some point in the near future, but in all likelihood, he will want to keep that allegedly hefty financial process to himself.

Read More: Steph Curry Admits He’s Tired Of “Not Like Us” Due To Drake Friendship

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Shannon Sharpe Accuser OnlyFans Retirement Sports News Sports Shannon Sharpe Accuser Announces OnlyFans Retirement After Settling $50 Million Lawsuit 3.0K
Shannon Sharpe Settles Lawsuit Sexual Assault Accuser Sports News Sports Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit Dismissed After Negotiations With Sexual Assault Accuser 2.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.8K
Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit Sexual Assault Rape Sports News Sports Shannon Sharpe Hit With $50 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Sexual Assault And Rape 4.7K
Comments 2