Shannon Sharpe Accuser Reflects On Alleged Assault In Emotional Interview

BY Caroline Fisher
Shannon Sharpe Accuser Interview Sports News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 10: Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during 2024 HOPE Global Forum on December 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Michele Bundy Evans claims she met Shannon Sharpe in 2002, and that they dated for several years until he allegedly raped her.

Recently, one of the women who's recently come forward to accuse Shannon Sharpe of sexual assault, his alleged ex-girlfriend Michele Bundy Evans, recalled the alleged incident during an interview with the U.S. Sun. According to her, the two of them allegedly met in 2002 and dated until 2010 when she alleges that he raped her.

"We were arguing and he was threatening me and stuff like that after, but I didn't see him again after he raped me," she alleged. From there, Evans said it was too difficult to look back on the experience. She didn't want to continue.

Evans sued Sharpe in 2023. She accused him of defaming her after she obtained a restraining order against him over ten years ago. Reportedly, Evans dropped the restraining order shortly after filing.

The lawsuit resurfaced last month, earning a response from his legal team.

"Michelle Evans’ claims are ridiculous and completely without merit," Sharpe's attorney Vincent Morris reportedly told the New York Post. "She could not find a lawyer to take her case and if you read her complaint, you’ll see it is filled with nonsense. Shannon has had no contact with her for many years and we understand that she is still on probation after serving three years in prison."

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

The lawsuit resurfaced due to another lawsuit Sharpe was recently hit with, though this time his accuser filed anonymously. She's suing him for $50 million, accusing him of rape and assault. Sharpe also denies these allegations.

"Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct -- especially the gross lie of 'rape' -- and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail," attorney Lanny J. Davis said as news of the lawsuit spread. "He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on facts and the law."

