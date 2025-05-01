Shannon Sharpe is facing a lot of scrutiny these days due to the explosive $50 million lawsuit against him alleging sexual assault. Many folks have commented on this, even figures from the former NFL player's past like his ex stylist, Hollywood Mugler.

Russell "Hollywood" Simpson – who styles for various NBA and NFL players – recently took to his Instagram Story, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk. He posted a picture of the sports commentator with various Black women and wrote the following caption: "See when I was around you never heard a single word! I had everything so organized." The song Mugler chose for the post was "Ran Out" by JT.

Sharpe previously spoke on his stylist on his Nightcap podcast. He explained why they parted ways, which seemed to be because he wanted to work with his OGs instead.

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

"Hollywood, he was gay," Shannon Sharpe remarked. "Okay, that's his life. That's not mine. Hollywood no longer styles me. Why? Because I'm loyal to Shelly [Davis]. She was hurt that, after 20 plus years of being my stylist, that I had gone outside to hire someone else. And someone else was getting the credit when she was there at CBS. She was there when I started at Fox. She was there when I was going out and doing red carpet events. And I never had a problem. For me, in my head, I thought I needed someone outside. I didn't buy one thing new when Hollywood started styling me. Everything... I already had it. And a lot of the stuff, she had already put together, but I took it apart. So when he put it back together, it was just what she had put together."

Many folks assume that Hollywood implied he covered up Shannon Sharpe's alleged behavior during his time working with him. However, this is just a presumptuous conclusion, so take it with a grain of salt.

Elsewhere, there's a lot of debate about the alleged evidence against Shannon Sharpe and the emerging details of his lawsuit and other accusations. We will see how a court of law determines this. He has denied any and all allegations against him.