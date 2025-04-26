Charlamagne Tha God Believes Shannon Sharpe Set Himself Up For Sexual Assault Allegations

The sexual assault allegations against Shannon Sharpe, mainly via a $50 million lawsuit from an anonymous woman, sent shockwaves in the worlds of sports and pop culture. The commentator and former tight end denied any and all accusations, and exposed his alleged accuser as an OnlyFans model.

On their Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz discussed this situation. In a clip caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter, the two agreed that Sharpe could've avoided this and that he put a lot at risk by just dating this person.

"There is absolutely no reason for a 56-year-old man – 54-year-old man, at the time – to be hollering at a 19-year-old," Charlamagne Tha God remarked concerning the Shannon Sharpe controversy. Schulz followed up by positing Sharpe had no business talking to an OnlyFans model.

"Listen, it may be legal, but just common sense should say, 'You know what? This is not what I want to be in,'" Charlamagne continued. His comedian cohost also claimed being with a girl on OnlyFans means "a 99 percent chance this will happen."

Then, Andrew Schulz recalled how Shannon Sharpe apparently told him about not getting into elevators with single women. In addition, Charlamagne Tha God expressed his belief that the NFL legend handled these allegations' explosive revelation poorly. He pointed to the wealth of alleged text messages and audio which emerged amid the lawsuit and said Sharpe should just stay quiet and let the legal situation pan out.

Shannon Sharpe Allegations

This follows many other media figures speaking out about these allegations. One of them is Shannon Sharpe's First Take partner, Stephen A. Smith.