Cam'ron Shares Advice For Shannon Sharpe Amid Bombshell $50 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

BY Cole Blake 1212 Views
One Court Draft Week Players House Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Camron attends One Court Draft Week attends Players House Party at NBPA Headquarters on June 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Cam'ron says he believes that the new sexual assault lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe is a "shakedown" attempt.

Cam'ron has come to the defense of Shannon Sharpe after a woman accused the NFL legend of alleged rape in a $50 million lawsuit, earlier this week. Speaking about the situation during the latest episode of his show, It Is What It Is, Cam explained that he believes the situation is likely a shakedown.

"I been out here shaking and juggling these b****es since 20 years old. I know what you up to," Cam'ron said, as caught by XXL. "I know when a b***h trying to bait me in the text message to say some dumb sh*t. I ain't writing back. 'You right.' I ain't writing nothing back. You can't get me to write a damn thing back when I see what's going on."

He continued: "You gotta read the signs. Like, 'I don't want to get choked.' That ain't something you usually say. You don't usually talk to me like this. Why you talking to me like this now?"

Cam concluded by confirming that he's on Shannon Sharpe's side, but did admit he'll be concerned if more and more evidence comes out. "I hope that Disney does keep him. I'm rooting for him because I do believe this is a shakedown," he said. "But, when you start getting the video evidence and audio evidence and text messages and this that and the third, that's crazy."

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Allegedly Threatens To Choke Rape Accuser In Public In New Audio

Shannon Sharpe Allegations

Shannon Sharpe's accuser, who claims she was 19 years old when she met him, is seeking $50 million in compensatory and punitive damages with her lawsuit. She alleges that Sharpe was abusive and even raped her during a two-year relationship.

"After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of 'no,'" the complaint alleges, as caught by BBC.

Shannon Sharpe put out a statement denying the allegations on social media on Tuesday afternoon. Through his attorney, Lanny J. Davis, he labeled the relationship consensual and described the lawsuit as a shakedown.

Read More: Cam'Ron Reminds Himself Why He Doesn't Stay At Women's Home After Woman Hid His Clothes

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
