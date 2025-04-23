Cam'ron Shares Advice For Shannon Sharpe Amid Bombshell $50 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Cam'ron has come to the defense of Shannon Sharpe after a woman accused the NFL legend of alleged rape in a $50 million lawsuit, earlier this week. Speaking about the situation during the latest episode of his show, It Is What It Is, Cam explained that he believes the situation is likely a shakedown.

"I been out here shaking and juggling these b****es since 20 years old. I know what you up to," Cam'ron said, as caught by XXL. "I know when a b***h trying to bait me in the text message to say some dumb sh*t. I ain't writing back. 'You right.' I ain't writing nothing back. You can't get me to write a damn thing back when I see what's going on."

He continued: "You gotta read the signs. Like, 'I don't want to get choked.' That ain't something you usually say. You don't usually talk to me like this. Why you talking to me like this now?"

Cam concluded by confirming that he's on Shannon Sharpe's side, but did admit he'll be concerned if more and more evidence comes out. "I hope that Disney does keep him. I'm rooting for him because I do believe this is a shakedown," he said. "But, when you start getting the video evidence and audio evidence and text messages and this that and the third, that's crazy."

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Allegedly Threatens To Choke Rape Accuser In Public In New Audio

Shannon Sharpe Allegations

Shannon Sharpe's accuser, who claims she was 19 years old when she met him, is seeking $50 million in compensatory and punitive damages with her lawsuit. She alleges that Sharpe was abusive and even raped her during a two-year relationship.

"After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of 'no,'" the complaint alleges, as caught by BBC.