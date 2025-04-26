Lord Jamar Claims There Is A Shannon Sharpe Sextape Out There

In a startling development, Lord Jamar has added new allegations to the growing controversy surrounding Shannon Sharpe.

Speaking on Art of Dialogue, the rapper and commentator claimed he heard that video exists showing Sharpe assaulting a woman. Lord Jamar alleged he listened to audio recording in which the Hall of Famer seemingly admitted to choking a woman.

Jamar described the recording in blunt terms. "The boy Shay Shay," he said. "There’s a recording where she’s saying something like, ‘I guess we have to go out because I don’t want to get choked,’ and he’s admitting to choking her."

He further claimed a friend, who purportedly viewed the video, sent him a troubling text. According to Jamar, the acquaintance stated, "I haven’t seen this tape myself, but someone I trust says they watched it. In the video, he’s choking this girl and railing her from the back." Jamar added, "My man just texted me this morning saying, ‘Shannon Sharpe’s going to jail. I just saw the video.’"

These explosive accusations surfaced shortly after Sharpe was formally hit with rape and assault allegations by a former girlfriend.

Lord Jamar On Shannon Sharpe Sextape

According to BBC News, the woman filed a $50 million lawsuit. She claims Sharpe used his celebrity status to "manipulate, control, subjugate, and violate women." The lawsuit alleges that Sharpe met the woman, then 19, at a gym in 2023. Its claims she was subjected her to an aggressive, abusive relationship spanning nearly two years.

An excerpt from the legal complaint details harrowing allegations: "After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years his junior — and repeatedly threatening to choke and slap her, Sharpe refused to accept her ‘no’ and raped her, despite her sobbing and repeated pleas to stop."

Sharpe has firmly denied the accusations, calling the lawsuit a "shakedown." On April 24, 2025, he announced he would step away from his ESPN hosting duties to focus on defending his reputation.

Further complicating matters, Front Office Sports reported the same day that Sharpe was previously accused of choking a production assistant during his tenure at Fox Sports between 2016 and 2023. While the date of the alleged assault was not disclosed, reports indicate that Sharpe settled with the accuser for several hundred thousand dollars.

Sharpe’s representatives have strongly denied any wrongdoing, characterizing the Fox incident as a “lighthearted” interaction among colleagues that was later resolved privately. They maintain no misconduct occurred.

In response to the latest wave of accusations, Sharpe has announced plans to sue both his accuser and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, for defamation.