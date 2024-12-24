Lord Jamar Has Some Choice Words For Fat Joe & Math Hoffa Following Their Contentious Interview

Lord Jamar wants to fix the narrative around the relationship between the Puerto Rican and Black communities in New York.

Lord Jamar, like Tariq Nasheed, is taking some issue with the recent interview between Math Hoffa and Fat Joe. A few days ago, the latter sat down for interview on the former's podcast, My Expert Opinion, and a topic came up and it's divided a lot of folks. The comments mostly stemmed from Joey Crack, who effectively put the Foundational Black Americans on blast. He feels that they have been incredibly divisive to other cultures and how much they have done for hip-hop's growth. Additionally, Joe says that the FBAs are trying to downplay his identity and creating false narratives. "These rumors were made by radical Black racists. They criticize anyone who ain’t Black American and use social media to attack others."

He even went on to label them "broke Black racists." Then, Math Hoffa, also was a bit confused by why this narrative of division between the two groups is being pushed. He feels that Puerto Ricans and FBAs were actually closer than some realize. Nasheed made it a point to address that he had an issue with the former group taking "50/50" responsibility for hip-hop. Lord Jamar also doesn't like how Joe and Hoffa spoke about this, so he took the time to address the "bulls***."

Lord Jamar Calls Out Math Hoffa & Fat Joe

Overall, Jamar, who also has grown up in New York, has seen it all. In reality, he thinks Hoffa and Joe know the truth. That is that there were some Puerto Ricans and FBAs who liked each other, and some who didn't. He then brought up Rikers Island and why there are two separate phones to talk to their respective groups.