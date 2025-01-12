Math Hoffa Crashes Ex-Co-Hosts Hynaken & Esso's Interview With Angela Yee

Math Hoffa, Hynaken, and Esso finally speak.

Math Hoffa sparks a heated argument with former co-hosts Hynaken and Esso after crashing the latest episode of Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast. Hoffa would crash the episode to gift Angela Yee with a birthday present, which led to the host inviting him to join the conversation. The reunion quickly addressed their split, with Esso claiming Hoffa "capped" about various reasons for their breakup. The conversation would run out of time with the three confirming that there is no bad blood between them.

The face-off of Hoffa, Hynaken, and Esso marks three years since the three have spoken following their high-profile falloff. Hynaken and Esso were one-time co-hosts of Hoffa's popular podcast. The split surprised fans. The true reason behind the split remains unconfirmed. The three considered their chemistry similar to the NBA Dream Team. Two other co-hosts would exit Hoffa's podcast after Hynaken and Esso.

Math Hoffa Face-Off With Former Hosts At Angela Yee's Lip Service Podcast

Math Hoffa, Hynaken, and Esso split in 2022. Hynaken and Esso would go on to grow the popularity of their podcast, Bagfuel. In 2022, Hoffa addressed the split with a mention of companies not requesting Esso and Hynaken's involvement in the potential partnership. “I’ll be honest with you, every meeting that I sat down in, the team was never brought up,” Math Hoffa to Joe Budden. “I had to fight for the team. If you talk to anybody I sat down with: I’m always fighting for the team. But sometimes money, or the suspicion of money, changes people around you before it even has a chance to change you. And what we’re seeing is a classic example of n***s pocket watching imaginary pockets.”

Hoffa and co-hosts addressed the reunion in the latest episode of My Expert Opinion. He shared that he reached out to the former hosts after the meeting to continue the conversation. Hoffa would also break down how the run-in actually occurred.