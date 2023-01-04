Math Hoffa has responded to Jim Jones‘ list of the “Best Podcasts of 2022.” The Harlem rapper placed his show last on the list, offending the host of My Expert Opinion.

“I mean this is the only independent podcast in the top ten,” Hoffa said during an episode with Troy Ave. “Jim you was wylin’. It’s okay, I got a little petty, you know I love ya, but yeah you just gotta give it up for the people who choose to take control of their own destiny and run their own business.”

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 05: Rapper Jim Jones performs live on stage at the Apollo Theater on August 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Over My Expert Opinion, Jones ranked Drink Champs, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, No Jumper, The Joe Budden Podcast, and more.

Jones originally shared his list back in December, posting a notes app screenshot on Instagram.

“After considerable deliberation and numerous talks wit th top 10 committee we have finally decided on our top 10 pod casters of 2022,” he captioned the list. “If u feel u should have made the list hold tht thought till next year.”

Jones also defended his inclusion of Kai Cenat, admitting that he may not technically be a podcaster.

“Some might argue @kaicenat is not a pod caster but he interviews people so there for he has a component of pod casting goin in durin his show so yeah and he super Poppin to th young generation,” he said, defending his selection.

Another notable decision is the exclusion of Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller’s popular Rap Radar podcast. The show also has caught heat from Griselda in recent days.

Check out Hoffa’s response to Jones below, as caught by HipHopDX.

Math Hoffa responds to Jim Jones’ best podcasts of 2022 listhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/zwI763t8lK — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 3, 2023

[Via]