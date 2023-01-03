Now that 2022 has officially come to a close, many have finalized their lists containing their favorite things of the year. Most popularly in the music industry, fans and media figures alike tend to share their lists of their favorite songs, albums and artists over the past 365 days.

Of course, hip-hop is one of, if not the most competitive genre. Everyone’s year-end lists surrounding rappers and hip-hop albums usually stir up some heated discussion online.

Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher attend Conway “God Don’t Make Mistakes” Album Listening Party on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

2022 is no different. One media figure who has become notorious for sharing his year-end lists is hip-hop journalist, B.Dot Miller. On December 23, the Rap Radar co-host took to his Twitter account to share his list of the best rappers of the year.

As per usual, he bases his list on skill, performance and presence. For 2022, he has Pusha T, Gucci Mane and J. Cole as the top three, in that order. Kendrick follows in the fourth spot, JID is fifth, then 21 Savage at sixth. The seventh to tenth spots belong to Kodak Black, Drake, Ransom and Lil Wayne, in that order.

Top 10 Best Rappers of 2022. pic.twitter.com/9R5G3XcTKP — brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) December 23, 2022

The Griselda camp had an incredibly busy year yet again, collectively dropping several projects. Regardless, none of them are present on B.Dot’s list. Westside Gunn evidently isn’t happy about it.

He and some of the other Griselda crew members, including Stove God Cooks and Rome Streetz, recently sat down for an interview with B.Dot and Elliott Wilson for an episode of their Rap Radar podcast. However, this was clearly before Miller released his list.

“This was a great interview but that was some weeks ago, now it’s F*CK @bdotTM bc he just don’t get it & I wasted 2hrs of my time[.] its @GriseldaRecords ALL YEAR[.] S/O to my guy @ElliottWilson he still good he rode thru the hood w/me in the Bach,” writes the “327” rapper.

This was a great interview but that was some weeks ago, now it’s FUCK 🖕🏽@bdotTM bc he just don’t get it & I wasted 2hrs of my time 🤣😂🤣 its @GriseldaRecords ALL YEAR 🦂⚖️🐐🖼 S/O to my guy @ElliottWilson he still good he rode thru the hood w/ me in the Bach #RIPHOVAIN 🤲🏽 #GXFR https://t.co/7TF0zTu17V — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) January 2, 2023

“This THURSDAY let’s start my Finale yr with a @RapRadar interview with @ElliottWilson and a few good men @BoldyJames @Stovegodcooks & @Rome_Streetz the ALMIGHTY GXFR @GriseldaRecords,” the Buffalo native writes in another tweet afterwards. In the promo picture of the group, Gunn scratches out B.Dot’s face and writes “Chump” above him.

Furthermore, Benny The Butcher is also taking exception to being left off the list. A fan replied to the Rap Radar co-host’s list asking Benny if they were left off because of a bar from Conway the Machine that mentioned B.Dot. “If so, that’s mad corny. I thought it was harmless,” the fan writes.

The bar in question is seemingly from Benny and Conway’s collaborative track from earlier this year, “Tyson vs. Ali.” The 40-year-old raps, “Tell B.Dot I said, f his list.”

The “Johnny P’s Caddy” rapper replies, insisting that this is the case. “Def tht and I had a brush in with 2 of his rap friends lol,” he says.

Def tht and I had a brush in with 1 of his rap friends lol — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) December 24, 2022

Additionally, Benny replied to another comment about the group’s absence when the list was originally posted in December. “F*ck smokin crack he gotta be Eatin it,” he says.

Fuck smokin crack he gotta be Eatin it — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) December 23, 2022

The full Griselda interview with Rap Radar is set to release this Thursday (January 5).

What are your thoughts on B.Dot’s list? Should at least a few of the Griselda members have been on the list? Comment your thoughts below. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

