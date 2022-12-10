Gucci Mane has delivered a colossal, 80-track album titled, So Icy Boyz: The Finale. The project clocks in at three hours and 51 minutes all-in-all. It boasts both new music and previously released work.

Across the massive tracklist, Lil Baby, Jeremih, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz, Offset, Quavo, and more make appearances. Additionally, the project welcomes plenty of 1017 talent including KATO2x, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Sett, and TLE Cinco.

SANTA ANA, CA – OCTOBER 23: Rapper Gucci Mane performs onstage during the Beach Goth Festival at The Observatory on October 23, 2016 in Santa Ana, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Among the songs is Gucci Mane’s tribute to the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, “Letter to Takeoff.”

“How the fuck we gon’ lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/We don’t supposed to question God, but damn, Takeoff was perfect,” he raps on the song.

Other highlights include “Sh*t Crazy (Remix),” “Spin,” “1 of 1,” and more.

Users on social media had plenty of jokes in response to the album’s length. “Literally dropped an Avengers flick length album,” one user said. At three hours and 51 minutes, So Icy Boyz: The Finale is longer than The Titanic, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Another joked, “Gucci Mane dropped a 80 song album … Chris Brown has 24 hours to respond.” They had been referencing Brown’s 45-track album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

The new album comes less than two months after Gucci Mane shared, So Icy Boyz 22. Other projects Gucci has released in the series include So Icy Gang: The Reup, So Icy Christmas, So Icy Boyz (Deluxe), Ice Daddy, and So Icy Summer.

As for what Gucci Mane has in store for the future, Zaytoven recently teased collaborating with him on Twitter. “Me and @gucci1017 need to do A ENTIRE PROJECT again!” he wrote. “What y’all think?”

Check out So Icy Boyz: The Finale below.

