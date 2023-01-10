Gucci Mane and Kodak Black are two artists who never fail to keep their fans fed with new music.

Lately, Gucci has been shifting his focus to promoting the artists signed to his label. Kodak, on the other hand, was busy flooding the streets with plenty of his own solo music last year.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 08: Rapper Gucci Mane performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

However, it now appears as though the duo is gearing up to drop a brand new track together on Friday (January 10). “Guwop and Zuwop dropping another classic Friday @KodakBlack1k,” writes the 42-year-old in a tweet. The accompanying video shows the “ZEZE” rapper vibing to the song.

Guwop and Zuwop dropping another classic Friday @KodakBlack1k 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/3V2O2WNYnd — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 10, 2023

The Mr. Davis rapper did drop three albums last year. However, they all serve as compilation tapes with artists on his label, 1017 Records. The most recent of which is December’s monstrous So Icy Boyz: The Finale, which contains four discs and 80 songs featuring the likes of BIG30, Sett, the late Big Scarr and others.

Kodak dropped two full-length releases last year, Back For Everything and Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1. The former features his most recent hit, “Super Gremlin.” Additionally, the Florida native makes a couple of appearances on Kendrick‘s latest offering, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

The forthcoming song will serve as the duo’s sixth time officially appearing on the same track together. The first of which is on “Vibin In This Bih,” which is off of Kodak’s 2016 project, Lil Big Pac. They also both make an appearance on a DJ Khaled song from 2017, “Pull a Caper,” alongside Rick Ross. Most famously though, the two collaborated on the Atlanta native’s 2018 smash hit, “Wake Up in the Sky” with Bruno Mars.

Look out for the new track to arrive on streaming services on Friday. Other artists expected to drop this week include BabyTron and 21 Lil Harold.

Are you looking forward to a new track from Gucci and Kodak? Comment down below.