Detroit’s rap prince, BabyTron, returned with a new single, “Mr. Hanky,” and with a new album announcement. The “Jesus Shuttlesworth” star announced that Bin Reaper 3: New Testament will drop next Friday, January 13th. With a slew of big-name features from Detroit and beyond, he heightened excitement with a menacing yet charismatic single. Also, this announcement marked his third project within the span of a year.

Moreover, this new album is not a deluxe or expanded version of his October effort, Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament. In fact, it’s 26 completely new BabyTron tracks featuring a host of big-name features. While the 22-year-old rarely collaborates with non-Detroit rappers, he’s switching that up on New Testament. Furthermore, this album will feature Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, Remble, DaBoii, Cordae, Babyface Ray, and many more.

With all this in mind, “Mr. Hanky” got fans ecstatic with a menacing vocal chant sample and heavy pianos. Sure, it’s named after the Christmas Poo from South Park, but that’s just Tron’s sense of humor shining through. Moreover, he references Call of Duty, Shameless, the hip-hop game, and NBA players. While it’s funny, don’t let that distract you from Tron’s clever bars and undeniable charm.

“Mr. Hanky” came with a music video, specifically a “From The Block” performance on 4 Shooters Only. The Detroit MC rapped and smoked in a nice pink hoodie amid… toilet paper? Well, he sat on a golden toilet for his performance. Really gives his S**tty Boyz gang a whole new meaning.

Still, what did you think of BabyTron’s new single, “Mr. Hanky”? Moreover, are you excited for what’s to come on Bin Reaper 3: New Testament? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, you can check out some notable lyrics and the music video down there as well. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the exciting, fresh, and quality hip-hop we’re bound to get in 2023.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m pickin’ up what you put down like I got scavenger

I ain’t got no shame in my game, Frank Gallagher

Why they count me out? I shocked the world, supreme chancellor

Hundred in the clip, twenty-five each, ’cause he ridin’ around with three passengers