Detroit, Michigan has been exporting fire hip-hop for years, but it seems like it’s really popped off in recent years thanks to some big representation in up-and-coming artist lists and big nods form the likes of Lil Yachty, Quality Control, and other big players in the current rap game. BabyTron is one of the rappers leading that Detroit charge, and his new album Bin Reaper 3 is the latest example of the region’s exciting sound and incredibly infectious personality.

BabyTron is on the nominations list for ‘Best New Artist’ at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/Msiyjtc6n9 — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) October 21, 2022

Bin Reaper 3 is the third installment in the series that put BabyTron on the map, with the first two albums giving fans Tron classics like “Jesus Shuttlesworth” and “Frankenstein.” It’s also his second album of the year, following Megatron‘s release in March, and it makes for a tight and no-frills collection of 15 bangers. BabyTron’s momentum has been a pleasure to witness, going from his appearance on 2022’s XXL Freshman List and an impressive run of performances such as his set at Rolling Loud Miami this year.

The latest album from the 22-year-old is direct, to the point, and addictively simple in its appeal. BabyTron’s pen game is stronger than most in his lane, with funny one-liners galore and relentless flows that make every track feel much more high-octane than normal. There’s not much in the way of memorable choruses or melodies across these tracks, but any distraction from the bar game would be a disservice. Still, it would be great to see BabyTron attempt other appeals or styles to make his albums more consequential, as this is an easily expected but unsurprising set of heaters.

Fortunately, Tron’s production style is as fresh and creative as ever. So many tracks on this project work with cheeky and classic samples: Rockwell and Michael Jackson’s “Somebody’s Watching Me” on the track ‘Wake Tf Up,” “Whoomp! (There It Is)” on “Silly Me,” a Family Guy producer tag, or Kurtis Blow’s “Basketball” on “AirTron.” For the most part, these tracks come across as funky, bouncy, fun, and like they don’t take themselves too seriously. They know exactly what they are and what the appeal is, and BabyTron has done an amazing job of honing that craft.

While most of the tracks here have a Michigan bounce, there are a few deviations in the tracklist that incorporate more straightforward trap and even drill, namely “Drake & Josh” with Dougie B and “Top 2 Not 2.” There are also a few guest spots to note, like Icewear Vezzo on “Can You Swim?” and the posse cut “D$M Cypher 2” with $camaurion, JuSleaze, MJPAID, ScrumbleMan, TrDee, Fordio, J3, StanWill, and Donnie Bands.

You can find BabyTron’s latest, Bin Reaper 3, on your preferred streaming service and check out the tracklist below.

