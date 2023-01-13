BabyTron keeping his foot on the gas in 2023 shortly after a successful year in 2022. The rapper slid through last year with impressive outings like MegaTron and Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament.

Finally, the rapper delivered Bin Reaper 3: New Testament after building anticipation in the past few weeks. BabyTron’s slick wordplay, sports references, and unmatched ear for beats culminate into his latest body of work, which also boasts more features than ever before.

BabyTron. Photo credit: Cyrus Tetteh

BabyTron’s Bin Reaper 3: New Testament contains 26 songs in total of new music, safe for the previously released singles, “Mr. Hanky” and “Ricky Henderson.” Though he does connect with fellow Michigan staples over the lengthy tracklist, he also connects outside of his region. Babyface Ray, ShittyBoyz, Drego & Beno deliver incredible performances during the duration of Bin Reaper 3: New Testament. At the same time, artists like Cordae, Rico Nasty, Lil Yachty, and DaBoii are among the few names attached to the project.

Bin Reaper 3 is yet another strong effort from BabyTron, who keeps leveling up with each project. He’s undoubtedly proving that he’s one of the most consistent rappers in the game. As he once told SPIN, “Like Kobe said, ‘Mamba mentality.’” The rapper’s continuously pushed himself with each release, whether his choice of samples or the references to legends that came before him. Following the release of his latest effort, we’re excited to see what else he has in store for the remainder of the year.

Check out the tracklist below and stream Bin Reaper 3: New Testament.