Air Jordan 4 “Pink Thunder” First Look Surfaces

BY Ben Atkinson
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 4 “Pink Thunder” is set to release in 2026, bringing bold pink accents and classic Jordan DNA to the iconic silhouette.

Jordan Brand is bringing the Air Jordan 4 “Pink Thunder” back into the spotlight, with a confirmed release planned for 2026. Following the success of the original "Red Thunder" colorway, this new edition flips the formula with bold pink accents that instantly separate it from past releases.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Pink Thunder” will be released in the holiday season of 2026.

It is loud, unapologetic, and clearly aimed at a new generation that embraces color-forward Jordans. The Pink Thunder keeps the Air Jordan 4’s familiar shape intact while injecting new energy into the silhouette.

Jordan Brand has leaned into contrast here, pairing dark uppers with vibrant pink hits that feel more expressive than subtle. It is a direction that mirrors where sneaker culture is heading, especially among younger collectors who value standout design over strict nostalgia.

While details remain limited, early looks suggest the pair will stick to classic materials and construction. That consistency should help the Pink Thunder land with both longtime Jordan fans and casual buyers.

Expect this release to be part of Jordan Brand’s broader 2026 rollout, which continues to mix OG storytelling with modern color experimentation.

Air Jordan 4 “Pink Thunder” Retail Price

The Air Jordan 4 “Pink Thunder” features a black upper that gives the shoe a strong, grounded presence. Bright pink accents appear across the midsole, eyelets, and mesh panels for sharp contrast.

The pink mesh pops against the dark base without feeling overwhelming. Black laces and wings keep the look cohesive and familiar. The visible Air unit adds a classic Jordan 4 touch. Nike Air branding on the heel stays true to tradition.

The silhouette feels bold but wearable. Every detail feels intentional and it balances edge and simplicity well. This pair clearly wants attention but still respects the original Jordan 4 design language.

If early reactions are any indication, the Air Jordan 4 “Pink Thunder” has the potential to be one of the year’s more talked-about non-OG releases. Whether you loved the original Thunder concept or not, this version makes a strong case for itself.

