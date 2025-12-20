First Look At The J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 “Lemonade”

A new mockup of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 OG “Lemonade” is making the rounds, and it already feels like a conversation starter. Slated for a rumored 2026 release, the pair leans hard into color while staying grounded in the familiar Air Jordan 4 framework.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 OG “Lemonade” will be released in the Fall of 2026.

If this mockup is even close to the final product, it signals a brighter, more playful direction than Balvin’s previous Jordan efforts. The soft lemon-toned upper immediately stands out. It’s bold without being loud, landing somewhere between pastel and neon depending on the lighting.

That choice alone gives the shoe a fresh energy that feels very on-brand for J Balvin, who has built his Jordan collaborations around optimism and self-expression rather than nostalgia alone. What’s interesting here is the balance.

The color does most of the talking, but the silhouette remains clean and classic. There’s no overdesigning or forced storytelling baked into the shape itself. Instead, the mockup lets the Air Jordan 4’s structure do what it’s always done well, while the palette pushes it somewhere new.

If this pair does release in 2026, it feels positioned less as a sequel and more as an evolution. It’s not trying to top past hits. It’s trying to shift the mood. Even in mockup form, the “Lemonade” Air Jordan 4 already feels like a warm-weather staple built for attention without chasing hype.

J Balvin's Air Jordan 4 “Lemonade”

The sneaker features a soft yellow leather upper that gives the Air Jordan 4 a warm, almost pastel look. Matching mesh panels and plastic wings keep the color consistent across the shoe.

Speckled greenish accents appear along the midsole, adding subtle contrast without overpowering the base. The visible Air unit is lightly tinted, blending smoothly into the midsole design.

The outsole and heel details carry the same yellow tone for a cohesive finish. Everything feels clean and intentional. The shape stays true to the classic Jordan 4 silhouette.