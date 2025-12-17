Release Date Set For Air Jordan 6 “Light Aqua”

The Air Jordan 6 “Light Aqua” is officially on the calendar for 2026, with a release date now set and early mockups already sparking conversation. While the images circulating are not final, they give a clear idea of the direction Jordan Brand is heading.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Light Aqua” will be released on August 29th, 2026. Bold color, clean contrast, and a silhouette that still carries real presence decades later.

The Air Jordan 6 has always been one of the more expressive models in the lineup. Its sculpted panels, perforated upper, and visible Air unit lend themselves well to standout colorways.

The “Light Aqua” concept leans into that strength, pairing a bright teal-inspired upper with black and icy accents for balance. It feels playful but controlled, which is not always easy to pull off. Jordan Brand has been more willing lately to experiment with vibrant tones on classic silhouettes, and this fits that strategy perfectly.

Even as a mockup, the color blocking feels intentional rather than forced. If the final version stays close to what we are seeing now, this could become one of the more memorable Air Jordan 6 releases in recent years.

Air Jordan 6 “Light Aqua” Mockup

The Air Jordan 6 “Light Aqua” mockup features a bright aqua upper with smooth, uniform coloring. Perforations cover the side panels and ankle area.

Black accents appear along the tongue, heel, and midsole for contrast. A translucent lace lock adds a familiar Jordan 6 touch. The midsole mixes black, grey, and white sections.

An icy translucent outsole completes the look. The visible Air unit is tinted to match the aqua theme. Overall, the sneaker looks bold, clean, and eye-catching on foot. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.