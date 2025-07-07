Air Jordan 1 Low "Black/Aqua" Keeps It Clean and Loud

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Black/Aqua” brings a bold look to a classic silhouette. This version blends sharp contrast with sleek leather to create something that feels both fresh and familiar.

The black overlays and aqua panels pop in a way that commands attention without trying too hard. It's the kind of color combo that adds instant energy to a fit.

The Air Jordan 1 Low has always lived in a unique space. It pulls from the DNA of the iconic AJ1 High but does its own thing with a laid-back edge. It’s been embraced across basketball courts, skate spots, and street style for decades.

Originally released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 changed the game for performance footwear and street fashion alike. Today, the Low version holds its own as a go-to option for everyday wear. These official photos show off the bold aqua leather contrasted by jet black overlays.

The white midsole and black outsole balance it all out cleanly. There’s a classic Wings logo on the heel and a Jumpman on the tongue. The look stays timeless while the colorway brings something new to the rotation.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Black/Aqua”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low features aqua tumbled leather across the toe box, side panels, and collar. Also, smooth black leather overlays build out the upper with a matching black Swoosh.

The tongue and laces follow suit in black, while aqua accents return on the liner and tongue branding. Further, a crisp white midsole rests above a black rubber outsole to finish the design. Finally, the Wings logo is stitched in black on the heel tab.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black/Aqua” will be released sometime in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop.

Image via Nike