Earthy Tones Hit Air Jordan 1 Low In "Medium Olive"

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive" brings muted fall tones and everyday wearability to one of Jordan's most versatile silhouettes.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Medium Olive leans into laid-back, earthy tones for a clean, understated update to a classic silhouette. This version of the Jordan 1 Low trades flashy color blocking for something a little more grounded, making it an easy everyday wear that doesn’t try too hard.

The mix of suede and canvas adds texture without overcomplicating things. It's the kind of pair that quietly stands out without yelling for attention. The Jordan 1 Low has been a consistent player in the rotation ever since it first dropped back in 1985.

While the original high-top version changed the game on the hardwood, the low-cut variant has found its own lane in lifestyle fashion. It still carries the DNA of the OGs with clean lines, Wings logo, and iconic shape. But it feels lighter and more versatile for casual fits.

Photos of the “Medium Olive” pair show off the soft contrast between the neutral overlays and the muted green base. There’s a natural look here that makes sense for fall but could easily stretch year-round. Like a lot of great colorways, this one keeps things simple.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive”
The Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive" pairs olive green canvas underlays with soft beige suede overlays. The Swoosh, laces, and liner match in the same beige tone for a cohesive feel.

The tongue features a small Jumpman logo stitched in white, while the heel sports the classic Wings logo embroidered in green. The midsole is a light sail with subtle speckling, giving it a worn-in, vintage edge.

A green rubber outsole finishes the look. The materials feel premium without being flashy, and the tonal color scheme gives it an easy, go-with-anything vibe. Clean, simple, and ready to wear.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” will be released in the summer of 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

