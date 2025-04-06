Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” Brings Earthy Energy

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” colorway is coming in spring 2026. This new take on the iconic silhouette keeps things classic while adding an earth-toned twist. The upper mixes premium leather panels in white and olive. Black accents on the Swoosh and laces create bold contrast. A sail midsole and matching olive outsole round out the balanced look. The result is a clean yet rugged design that feels fresh without straying too far from Jordan Brand DNA. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG has seen a wave of attention in recent years. Its low-top build offers a laid-back alternative to its high-top sibling. Yet it doesn’t skimp on history or impact.

This was Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe, a model that changed the game and sneaker culture forever. As fans continue to crave wearable colorways with retro roots, the “Medium Olive” edition fits the moment. The mockup shows a palette that pairs well with just about anything, making it an easy pick for everyday wear. The image above reveals the full design, offering a glimpse at the upcoming drop. While official photos are still to come, this early look gives a strong sense of what's on the way. Expect more details as the spring release gets closer.

Image via @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files

