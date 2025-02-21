What To Know About The Air Jordan 4 RM “Medium Olive”

air-jordan-4-rm-medium-olive-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 4 RM “Medium Olive” updates the iconic silhouette with olive suede overlays and a vintage sail midsole.

Jordan Brand continues to push the boundaries with the Air Jordan 4 RM “Medium Olive.” This remastered take on the classic Jordan 4 silhouette merges heritage design with contemporary updates, creating a sneaker that feels both familiar and fresh. With its earthy tones and vintage-inspired detailing, this colorway is a must-have for fans of understated style. The upper features a mix of smooth leather, soft suede, and mesh panels for a layered aesthetic. A white base contrasts with deep olive overlays, while TPU wing supports and a reworked heel tab add a modern twist. The Nike Air branding remains intact on the heel, a nod to the Jordan 4’s legacy.

The sail midsole enhances the retro appeal, while the visible Air unit ensures plush cushioning. Durability meets versatility with a rubber outsole that provides traction on and off the court. The padded collar and breathable mesh panels keep comfort in check, making this a solid option for everyday wear. The color blocking is clean, with neutral tones that pair effortlessly with any outfit. As seen in the photos, the Air Jordan 4 RM “Medium Olive” keeps the spirit of the Jordan 4 alive while introducing fresh design elements. From its suede accents to the redesigned structure, this release is perfect for those who appreciate both heritage and innovation.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Medium Olive”
air-jordan-4-rm-medium-olive-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Medium Olive” delivers a modern take on the classic Jordan 4. A white leather base pairs with olive suede overlays and TPU paneling, creating a layered, structured look. The Nike Air branding on the heel stays true to tradition, while the sail midsole adds vintage appeal. A visible Air unit ensures comfort, and a rubber outsole provides traction, making this sneaker both stylish and functional.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Medium Olive” Release Date

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Medium Olive” will be released sometime in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

air-jordan-4-rm-medium-olive-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-4-rm-medium-olive-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

