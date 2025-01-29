Air Jordan 4 RM "Hemp" Brings Earthy Tones To The Remastered Line

The Air Jordan 4 RM "Hemp" brings a fresh take to the remastered version of the classic silhouette. This colorway embraces an earthy aesthetic, featuring a mix of neutral tones that give it a clean yet rugged appeal. The upper blends soft suede, breathable mesh, and translucent elements, creating a layered look. A cream-colored base pairs seamlessly with brown accents, adding depth to the design. One of the standout features is the translucent heel panel, which showcases subtle Nike Air branding. This detail modernizes the sneaker while staying true to its heritage. The midsole combines an off-white finish with dark brown overlays, complementing the overall color scheme.

A visible Air unit ensures the sneaker remains as comfortable as it is stylish. Functionality meets fashion with this pair. The blend of materials provides durability, while the padded collar and mesh panels enhance breathability. The rubber outsole, finished in a slightly aged look, delivers reliable traction. Whether worn casually or on the court, the "Hemp" colorway offers versatility for any sneaker rotation. The Air Jordan 4 RM continues to push the boundaries of the classic Jordan 4 design. This latest iteration keeps things understated yet sophisticated. With its mix of textures, neutral tones, and subtle branding, the "Hemp" edition is a must-have for Jordan fans.

"Hemp" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a translucent sail outsole paired with a matching solid midsole, including a Nike Air unit for extra comfort. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from leather and suede, combined with suede overlays. Further, black accents are just above the midsole and heels. Sail laces and a sail tongue complete the simple color palette. The tongues showcase light blue Jordan Brand logos, while the heels display "Nike Air" branding in translucence.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Hemp” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike