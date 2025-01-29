On-Foot Image Surface Of Air Jordan 14 Golf "Oxidized Green"

The Air Jordan 14 Golf is set to hit the greens in a fresh "Oxidized Green" colorway, and an on-foot image has now surfaced. This golf-ready take on the classic silhouette ensures both style and performance. The shoe features black spikes on the outsole, providing exceptional grip and stability on various terrains. Whether navigating bunkers or wet grass, these spikes keep golfers steady. The upper is crafted from premium white leather, delivering a sleek look. This material offers both durability and comfort, making it perfect for long rounds on the course. Staying true to its basketball roots, the Air Jordan 14 Golf maintains the essence of the original while adapting to the sport of golf.

The familiar low-cut profile, streamlined shape, and Ferrari-inspired details give it a bold yet elegant feel. The inclusion of golf-specific features ensures that wearers can perform at their best while keeping the legacy of the Jordan 14 alive. This blend of heritage and innovation makes the sneaker stand out in both function and appearance. Whether a golf enthusiast or a sneaker collector, this release offers something unique. With official images and on-foot shots now circulating, anticipation for this drop is growing. The Air Jordan 14 Golf "Oxidized Green" will be a must-have for players looking to bring legendary basketball style to the fairway.

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 14 Golf

The sneakers showcase a sleek black base, equipped with spikes for enhanced traction on the golf course. The uppers are constructed from crisp white leather, complemented by an oxidized green Jordan emblem on the sides. Black laces and a matching black sock liner add contrast to the design. While full images aren't available yet, oxidized green branding is likely to appear on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf “Oxidized Green” is going to drop on February 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.