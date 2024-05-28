Air Jordan 14 Golf “Oxidized Green” Gets Mockup Image

The Air Jordan 14 Golf is gearing up for its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway. This pair is designed with golf enthusiasts in mind. It features black spikes on the sole for superior course traction. The spikes ensure stability and grip on various terrains, making them perfect for the golf course. Also, the uppers are made from high-quality white leather, giving the shoe a sleek and clean look. This leather is both durable and comfortable, ideal for long hours on the green. Adding a touch of elegance, oxidized green details adorn the shoe. These green accents provide a fresh and vibrant contrast against the white base.

The design of the Air Jordan 14 Golf "Oxidized Green" is a nod to the original Air Jordan 14. It maintains the classic silhouette while incorporating features specific to golf. The shoe's design ensures that you look stylish while maintaining peak performance on the course. This colorway combines functionality with aesthetics. The black spikes, white leather, and green details create a striking visual appeal. Golfers and sneaker enthusiasts alike will appreciate the thoughtful design and performance-oriented features. The Air Jordan 14 Golf "Oxidized Green" is set to make a statement on the golf course this season.

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 14 Golf

Mockup by Sneaker Market RO

The sneakers feature a black base, with spikes for traction on the course. Also, the uppers are comprised of white leather, with an oxidized green Jordan emblem on the sides. Further, black laces and a black sock liner are present. Finally, while we don't have the full images, we can expect oxidized green branding on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf “Oxidized Green” is going to drop in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

