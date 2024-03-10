Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” First In-Hand Look

The Air Jordan 4 continues to be a cornerstone of sneaker culture, and the anticipation is high for its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway dropping this May. This iconic silhouette, originally released in 1989, has seen numerous iterations over the years, but the "Oxidized Green" version promises to stand out with its fresh take on a classic design. Overall, the "Oxidized Green" colorway features a clean white leather upper, accented by hits of black and metallic silver throughout.

Constructed with premium materials and expert craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" offers both style and performance. The combination of leather and mesh ensures durability and breathability, while the visible Air unit in the heel provides responsive cushioning and support. As sneakerheads eagerly await the release of the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green," there's no doubt that this colorway will be a sought-after addition to any collection. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Air Jordan line or new to the sneaker game, the "Oxidized Green" iteration offers a fresh and versatile option for any wardrobe.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 Low “Diffused Blue” Official Photos Revealed

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

This pair features a grey rubber sole with a sail midsole. White leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with white overlays. Oxidized Green accents can be found above the midsole, on the support wings, and on the heel. Green branding can also be located on the tongue as well as on the heels. Overall, this pair features a great combination of green and white.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" will be released on May 25th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Flight Vintage” Drop Details

[Via]