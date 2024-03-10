Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Flight Vintage” Drop Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless silhouette and innovative designs. The upcoming "Flight Vintage" colorway, set to release this summer, adds a new dimension to the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low SE lineup. With its distinctive black and blue color scheme, accented by a grey base, the "Flight Vintage" iteration exudes a sense of vintage charm and heritage. One of the standout features of the "Flight Vintage" colorway is the blue leather overlays, which mimic the weathered look.

The leather materials ensure durability and comfort, while the iconic Air Jordan branding on the tongue and heel provide a classic finishing touch. As anticipation builds for the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Flight Vintage," sneakerheads and collectors are eager to add this coveted colorway to their collections. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Air Jordan line or a newcomer to the sneaker game, the "Flight Vintage" iteration offers a fresh and stylish option for any wardrobe.

"Flight Vintage" Air Jordan 1 Low SE

The sneakers feature a dark blue and pink rubber sole with a sail and aged midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a very light grey leather bae, with aged blue leather overlays with black trimmings. Also, a black Swoosh is located on the sides. Further, details include the yellow Jordan Wings logo on the heel and a black Flight logo on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Flight Vintage” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

