Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Black/Industrial Blue” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE is making waves in the sneaker scene, known for its sleek and versatile design. Sneakerheads can look forward to the upcoming "Black/Industrial Blue" colorway, which promises to be a standout addition to the collection. This new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low SE showcases a striking combination of black and industrial blue hues, creating a bold and eye-catching aesthetic. The design offers a fresh take on the classic silhouette, making it an appealing choice for both athletic performance and casual wear.

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE maintains its reputation for top-notch quality and comfort. Its low-top design offers freedom of movement, while the cushioned sole ensures all-day comfort, whether you're hitting the court or strolling through the city. With the "Black/Industrial Blue" colorway on the horizon, sneaker enthusiasts can expect a trendy and dynamic addition to their collection. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE continues to evolve and adapt, remaining a prominent choice for those who appreciate style, comfort, and versatility in their footwear.

"Black/Industrial Blue" Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an industrial blue rubber sole with a clean white midsole that features red stitching throughout. A white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with black leather overlays. A blue Nike Swoosh features black stitching inside, and sail laces complete the design. The heels feature red, white, and blue stitching in wavy patterns, and also the Air Jordan Wings logo. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean black and blue colorway with vibrant pops of red.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Black/Industrial Blue” will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

