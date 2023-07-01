The Air Jordan 1 Low SE is a beloved and versatile shoe adored by sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. This special edition of the iconic Air Jordan 1 boasts a simple and timeless design, capturing the hearts of many. With its low-cut profile, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE offers both comfort and easy movement, making it suitable for various occasions. Whether you’re strolling around town or hanging out with friends, this shoe has got you covered. Elevate your sneaker game with this timeless and fashionable shoe that offers both style and comfort.

Available in a wide range of colorways, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE allows you to express your unique style effortlessly. From bold and vibrant hues to more understated tones, there’s a color option for every individual. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE pays homage to its predecessor, the original Air Jordan 1 while adding a contemporary touch. Its clean lines and iconic Jumpman logo ensure that you stand out in any crowd. If you’re a fan of the Air Jordan 1 and seek a low-top variation, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE is the perfect choice.

“Emerald Rise” Air Jordan 1 Low SE

These sneakers wear a colorful and vibrant colorway. The sneakers feature a baby blue translucent outsole and a crisp white midsole. The upper features a base of white leather and a blue-to-green gradient leather overlay. The Nike Swoosh is half emerald and half white, and the tongue features an all-white Jordan branding. Finally, gold accents complete the sneaker on the toebox, laces, and on the heel.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Emerald Rise” will release at some point during the Fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

