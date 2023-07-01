The New Balance 990v4 is a popular shoe known for its comfort and durability. It is designed for everyday wear and provides excellent support for your feet. The shoe features a classic design with a lace-up closure that allows for a secure fit. It has a cushioned midsole that absorbs shock and reduces impact while walking or running. This sneaker is an up-and-coming model and with new, sleek colorways like this one, this pair will be a fan favorite in no time.

The upper is made of a breathable mesh material that helps keep your feet cool and dry. The outsole is made of rubber, which provides good traction on various surfaces. The 990v4 comes in different colors, allowing you to choose the one that suits your style. Whether you’re going for a casual stroll or engaging in light physical activities, the New Balance 990v4 is a reliable choice that offers both comfort and style. New Balance is on the way up and they continue releasing new and stylish colorways. If you’re a fan, secure your pairs now because they might not be on shelves for long.

“Navy” Made In USA New balance 990v4

The New Balance 990v4 in this edition highlights a mix of Navy, Blue, Grey, and White colors. Also, the sneaker boasts a breathable mesh base accompanied by pigskin suede and leather overlays. Its upper is primarily Navy Blue, with Grey details on the side logos, heel overlays, tongue labels, “990” branding, upper eyelets, midsole, and outsole. Also, small hints of Red can be seen on the heel and insole branding, while White adorns the front part of the midsole. The design is completed with a Black bottom.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 990v4 Made In USA “Navy” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

