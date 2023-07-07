The New Balance 550 has been one of the top sneakers over the last 5 years. It has become a modern classic, combining modern sneakers with retro aesthetics. People love the sneaker for its sleek and functional design. Also, the upper, composed of a blend of leather, suede, and mesh, delivers a luxurious appearance and ensures years of durable usage. The New Balance 550 is one of the top sneakers in the world right now, and it definitely seems like it will stay that way.

Like many popular kicks that were designed with basketball players in mind, the New Balance 550 was first dropped in the late 1980s with hoopers in mind. They were originally released in 1989 under the model name “P550 Basketball Oxford”. They were made by the legendary basketball shoe designer, Steve Smith. The 550 was created with hardwood being the main focus instead of simply fashion. Now they are a fashion staple and have gone totally mainstream as just about everybody owns a pair.

“Incense” New Balance 550

This colorway is one of the cleanest that we have seen from New Balance. It features white and tan shades throughout and creates a cohesive look. The sturdy sole is a tan rubber and the midsole is a lighter tan. Tan suede overlays complete the sneaker which has a white leather base. Also, other tan-colored accents can be found on the sneakers with the “N” logo, the 550 logos, and the New Balance basketball logo on the tongues. The sneaker will definitely be a fan favorite. Finally, this colorway will continue to put the New Balance 550 on top of current fashionable sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 550 “Incense” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

