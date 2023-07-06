The Kobe 6 Protro is a popular basketball shoe inspired by the late Kobe Bryant, a legendary basketball player known for his incredible skills and dedication. These sneakers pay tribute to his legacy and impact on the sneaker culture. The Kobe 6 Protro features a sleek design and innovative technology, providing excellent performance on the court. With its simple yet stylish appearance, these shoes have become a must-have for both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike, continuing Kobe’s influence in the world of sneakers.

The Kobe Bryant Grinch colorway, named after the iconic green sneakers he wore during a Christmas Day game, had a profound impact on both the sneaker community and basketball enthusiasts. These vibrant kicks became an instant sensation, known for their unique design and limited availability. The Grinch colorway showcased Kobe’s fearless and relentless playing style, making them highly sought after. Now, there’s even more excitement as a new “Reverse Grinch” colorway is set to release, further fueling the legacy of Kobe’s impact.

“Reverse Grinch” Kobe 6 Protro

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. The sneakers, as you would expect, are the inverted colors of the “Grinch” colorway. A mostly red upper gives these sneakers an eye-popping look. The vivid green accents can be found on the laces and on the Kobe logo on the tongue and sole. Both colors create a Christmas-themed sneaker and definitely create a pair that will perform on the court. Overall, this is a great sneaker and fans will be happy Nike is continuing Kobe’s legacy of fantastic footwear.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” is going to drop on December 16th, likely in the fall or winter. Also, there is no expected retail price at the moment, later updates will come. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

