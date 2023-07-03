One of the best Kobe Bryant sneakers ever would have to be the Nike Kobe 6. Overall, this is a shoe that has boasted a ton of amazing colorways over the years. Moreover, the shoe is set to make a comeback in a big way. This is all thanks to the announcement that Nike would officially bring back the Kobe line. This is news that a lot of fans were hoping for. Additionally, it will likely lead to all sorts of other amazing sneaker releases in the future. After all, that is what it’s all about.

Among the best Nike Kobe 6 colorways of all time would have to be the “Grinch” color scheme. This is a model that was released years ago and immediately made a huge impact on sneaker culture. Subsequently, there was a retro recently that frustrated fans quite a bit. It was hard to secure a pair and this even angered Vanessa Bryant. Now, however, it appears a new “Grinch” model is on the horizon, albeit with a huge twist.

“Reverse Grinch” Nike Kobe 6

According to @zsneakerheadz, this Nike Kobe 6 is going to be called “Reverse Grinch.” Instead of being covered in some yellow and green scales, this shoe will have an all-red upper. From there, we will get a black Nike swoosh and some neon green laces. Overall, these elements come together quite nicely, and we’re sure fans will adore them. Sure, they may not be the OG “Grinch” model, but they sure do pack a punch.

As per the Instagram post above, this sneaker is set to be released on December 16th. However, it should be noted that this is just a rumor for now. Hopefully, we get some more information on these, very soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

