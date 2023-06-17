Vanessa Bryant has taken to social media to show off new murals in Compton honoring her late husband and daughter. The murals are outside of the Wilson Park Gymnasium, which was recently refurbished. At the reopening, Vanessa revealed that building a public basketball court was a longtime goal for her family. “For years we’ve been trying to build a basketball court in a public space in L.A,” she explained. “We’re so thankful to council member (Andre) Spicer and Mayor (Emma) Sharif for allowing us to be included in your community.”

“Thank you for showing up and showing out for our exclusive court reopening at Wilson Park in honor of Kobe and Gianna,” she wrote alongside photos of the murals. “Special thanks to artist @sloe_motions for the incredible mural & @lisaleslie and @traeyoung for being a big part of this special occasion,” she also added. Vanessa then went on to say, “To our donors – you made this happen. Every single dollar you’ve donated and merch you’ve purchased from the foundation goes toward our mission of creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports.”

Read More: Vanessa Bryant Shares Tribute To Gigi On 17th Birthday

New Murals Honor The Late Kobe And Gigi Bryant

In March, Natalia Bryant gave a heartfelt speech about her late father at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. “When most people knew him as a basketball player or storyteller,” she explained, “I got to know him and love him as my dad.” “Let me tell you he’s the MVP of girl dads, to say the least,” she also added. “As you visit here for years to come, I encourage you to place your hands in his and take a moment to stand in his shoes.”

Kobe and Gigi Bryan tragically passed away in 2020, as a result of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Since then, Vanessa and her surviving daughter, Natalia, have continued to honor their late family members’ legacy. “To shine a light” on their legacy, Vanessa also recently donated $16 million to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Read More: Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Tribute To Kobe Bryant

[Via]