Dia de los Muertos is a cherished day for families of the deceased. Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, showed love to those she has lost in an Instagram post yesterday (November 3).

The post is a literal moving tribute to both Kobe and Gianna, the middle Bryant child who also tragically lost her life along with her father in 2020. Vanessa urges her followers to press play and watch her glide across the screen in front of what appears to be a mural of her late husband.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Vanessa was dressed in Dia de los Muertos attire, including painting her face as a traditional Sugar Skull. Her eyes are adorned with glittery touches as she wears a gold, festive crown above her head. Her hair is surrounded by large, colorful roses, and she also holds a bouquet of flowers in her right hand. She finished the look with a gorgeous black gown that had a massive purple heart above her own.

Vanessa’s tribute received wide praise. Many Instagram followers have gone to her post to remember her family with her while uplifting Vanessa on this traditional Mexican holiday.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kobe and Gigi along with seven others horrifically lost their lives on January 26th, 2020 in a fiery helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. All the deceased were on their way to a basketball competition for when the helicopter went down amid bad weather conditions.

The world is still grieving the loss of “The Black Mamba” along with his daughter. Check out Vanessa Bryant’s post below.