Kobe 6 Protro
Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" New Photos
The Kobe 6 Protro returns in a "Reverse Grinch" color.
By
Ben Atkinson
Jul 06, 2023
Nike Zoom Kobe 6 "Grinch" Returns In 2021: First Look
Sneakerheads have been waiting for the return of the Kobe 6 "Grinch"
By
Alexander Cole
Nov 12, 2020
