The Nike Cortez is a timeless sneaker that has become a cultural icon. Originally released in 1972, it quickly gained popularity among runners and has since transcended its athletic roots to become a symbol of style and streetwear. The Cortez features a low-top silhouette with a sleek and minimalistic design. It has a leather or nylon upper, providing durability and a clean look. The shoe’s simple yet iconic Swoosh logo on the sides adds a touch of branding.

With its lightweight construction and cushioned midsole, the Nike Cortez offers comfort for all-day wear. Its rubber outsole provides reliable traction on various surfaces. Available in a range of colorways, the Nike Cortez allows you to express your personal style effortlessly. Whether you’re a sneaker enthusiast or looking for a classic and versatile option, the Nike Cortez is a reliable choice that never goes out of style.

“Sesame” Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneaker has a cream rubber sole and midsole with a streak of sesame. The upper is mostly sesame-colored leather. The Nike Swoosh is sail, as well as the laces and tongue. Nike branding is found on the tongue and on the sail patch on the heel. Also, the sneakers feature sesame insoles, also with Nike branding. Overall, this sneaker is a clean pair in a cohesive colorway. The combination of sesame and sail creates the perfect colorway for the Nike Cortez. You’re not going to want to miss this pair when it releases later this year.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “Sesame” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

