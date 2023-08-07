Nike Cortez “Black/Sail” Coming Soon

The Nike Cortez is an iconic sneaker that has left a lasting impact on both the sports and fashion worlds. Originally introduced in 1972, the Cortez quickly became a favorite among athletes and casual wearers alike. Designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, the shoe was created with the idea of providing lightweight comfort and support for runners. The Nike Cortez features a simple and timeless design with a nylon or leather upper and the signature Swoosh logo on the sides. The shoe’s midsole is made of EVA foam, providing cushioning and shock absorption.

Throughout the years, the Nike Cortez has become a symbol of street culture and a favorite in the hip-hop community. Its clean and versatile look has made it a staple in casual fashion, with various colorways and collaborations keeping the model fresh and relevant. As a tribute to its enduring popularity, Nike continues to release new iterations and limited editions of the Cortez, appealing to new generations of sneaker enthusiasts. It’s timeless design and rich history have solidified the Nike Cortez as a classic sneaker that will always be an essential part of sneaker culture.

“Black/Sail” Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole with a slightly lighter midsole that also features a black patch near the heel. The uppers are completely covered in black leather with a standout white Nike Swoosh. The laces, tongue, and sock liner are all black, creating a monotone feel. The heel features a white leather tab with black Nike branding. These sneakers are designed for wearing, and the simple colorway allows for easy styling and versatility.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “Black/Sail” will release at some point during August 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

