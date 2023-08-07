Introducing the New Balance Fresh Foam x More Trail v3 “Cloud White” Release—a standout sneaker collaboration that brings together the innovation of Fresh Foam technology with a trail-ready design. This eye-catching cloud-white colorway has quickly captured the attention of sneaker enthusiasts. Built with a specialized trail-specific outsole, these kicks offer the perfect combination of durability and traction for outdoor excursions. The comfort factor is not to be overlooked, making them an easy choice for all-day wear.

Embodying New Balance’s development of both style and performance, the Fresh Foam x More Trail v3 is a sought-after option for those seeking a versatile sneaker that can seamlessly transition from the trails to the streets. With a legacy of excellence behind the New Balance brand, this release is sure to be a favorite among sneaker fans, promising both style and functionality in one sleek package. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to elevate your sneaker game with this latest drop!

“Cloud White” New Balance Fresh Foam x More Trail v3

Image via New Balance

The sneakers feature a grooved, gum rubber sole and a very thick white midsole. The midsole is designed for comfort and performance and features New Balance technology to achieve just that. The uppers feature the cloud white mesh and a grey “N” logo. The rest of the sneakers, the laces and sock liner, are white. Overall, these sneakers are designed to make sure you can not only perform your activities but stay comfortable while performing. The all-white is simple and will work with just about any outfit.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the New Balance Fresh Foam x More Trail v3 “Cloud White” will release at some point during August 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

