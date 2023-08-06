Nike Terminator High “Portland Trail Blazers” Official Photos

The Nike Terminator High is a well-known sneaker appreciated for its timeless style and comfortable feel. Initially launched in the 1980s, it swiftly gained popularity among sneaker enthusiasts. With its durable construction and high-top silhouette, the Nike Terminator High is suitable for everyday wear. Its versatile color options and enduring design make it a preferred choice for various outfits. Over time, Nike has introduced different versions and collaborations, keeping the Terminator High fresh and sought-after worldwide.

Its massive appeal and lasting presence in the market establish it as a cherished addition to many sneaker collections. Representing Nike’s commitment to fashion and functionality, the Terminator High upholds the brand’s legacy as a beloved and enduring sneaker among fans. As a classic silhouette with a rich history, the Nike Terminator High remains a beloved choice for sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate both style and comfort.

“Portland Trail Blazers” Nike Terminator High

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers are constructed of a black leather base with red leather overlays, matching the color scheme of the Trail Blazers. A White Nike Swoosh matches the large patch of white leather on the heel. Also, large “NIKE” lettering is found on the heel, in red. Finally, “Portland 77” is found on the tongue, signifying the 1977 NBA Championship. Overall, even if you aren’t a Trail Blazers fan, this sneaker is dressed in a clean colorway and pays tribute to a bit of NBA history.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Terminator High “Portland Trail Blazers” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

